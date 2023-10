What started as a collision occurred between iceberg D-28 and the Borchgrevink Ice Shelf in the Queen Maud Land region of East Antarctica in June 2021, leading to the formation of a new tabular iceberg called D-30.

This D-30 iceberg split further to form D-30A. The third iceberg drifted for over two years, only to end up grazing Clarence Island in September 2023, NASA reported.

Iceberg–the size of Rhode Island

The D-30A, measuring 39 nautical miles long and 11 nautical miles wide (45 miles long and 13 miles wide) berg, is roughly comparable to the area of Rhode Island.

On September 6, 2023, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) sensor aboard NASA's satellite photographed D-30A near the border of Clarence Island.