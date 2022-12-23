4 main stages of Earth's water cycle: Here's all you need to know

In this article, Interesting Engineering (IE) discusses the water cycle, its different steps, why it is essential, and some facts about it. So, let's get started.

What is the water cycle?

As per the standard water cycle definition, the water cycle is the continuous movement of water on, above, and below the Earth's surface. In simpler words, the water cycle is the path that water follows while moving around the Earth in different states.

Also known as the hydrologic or hydrological cycle, this phenomenon describes the water movement through three phases over four spheres to complete an entire cycle. The three phases are solid, liquid, and gas. And the four spheres? These refer to the atmosphere, lithosphere, hydrosphere, and biosphere.

The water cycle LarsNeumann/iStock

Solid water, or ice, is found in snow, glaciers, and the North and South Poles. Think Arctic ice sheets and the snow that blankets the Himalayan mountain range.

Liquid water is present in lakes, rivers, and oceans, while water vapor is water in its gaseous state which can be found in the atmosphere - it's also a greenhouse gas.

Earth's water continues to change from one state to another while retaining the total number of water particles.

The water cycle stages

There are four primary water cycle steps, including evaporation, convection, precipitation, and collection of water. These preliminary steps are accompanied by different secondary stages, forming a never-ending cycle with no beginning or end.

The Sun evaporates liquid water sources, forming water vapor, which forms into clouds. These water vapors condense into droplets and fall out of the clouds as precipitation, such as rain, after merging enough droplets. And the cycle continues.

Below, here are the four basic steps of the water cycle in detail.

Evaporation

One major step of the water cycle is evaporation. This occurs when water molecules present at the surface of water bodies rise into the air after turning to vapor or steam. Being the ultimate energy source, the sun powers most of the evaporation on Earth. So, in simple words, the sun heats the water in the lakes, rivers, and oceans, turning it into steam or vapor.

Another process, called transpiration, is responsible for evaporation from plants, through their leaves. The water absorbed by the soil replenishes the roots and moves toward the leaves. After photosynthesis, the extra water moves out of the leaves as water vapor, entering the atmosphere.