Star collides with itself as it's shredded apart by a black hole

A team of space scientists from Finland, Greece, and the U.S. discovered evidence suggesting that polarized optical emissions observed during tidal eruption events are caused by colossal, clashing streams of material from a destroyed star.

The team of scientists, who published their findings in the journal Science, analyzed a tidal disruption event in the WISEA galaxy. According to a press statement, they used state-of-the-art computer simulations to help determine the cause of the polarized optical emissions.

Black holes shred stars like spaghetti

Black holes are believed to be incredibly messy eaters, and the new findings provide further evidence that this is, indeed, the case.

Scientists have known for some time that black holes can stretch out stars that come close enough. They essentially break the stars up into long strands in events known as tidal disruption events (TDEs). This spaghetti-like star material tends to light up as it circles the black hole before being swallowed.