Star Trek's famous planet Vulcan does not actually exist

Captain Spock's planet of origin

It was the location of the birth of one of the show’s main stars: Captain Spock. Fans of the series rejoiced in knowing the planet may have actually existed in real life but now have to be disappointed.

The star the planet orbited does, however, exist and is called 40 Eridani A. Back in 2018, an exoplanet was discovered orbiting 40 Eridani A and was consecutively named 40 Eri b. This was the planet believed to be Vulcan.

However, as researchers were working their way through a list of exoplanets that NASA is considering for closer study, they stumbled on some issues concerning 40 Eri b (planet Vulcan).

The findings were not entirely unexpected as some astronomers had already questioned whether 40 Eri b was actually a planet shortly after it was first spotted.

The main reason behind their doubts was that it seemed unlikely that the duration of one orbit would be the same as the duration of a one-star rotation.

But others argued for the planet’s existence.

"Vulcan is remarkable because the idea of this little body inside the orbit of Mercury makes perfect sense," Tom Levenson, professor of science writing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told National Geographic in 2015.