Stargazing, from Halley’s exhaust to Meteor Shower this week: how to watch

Follow this week’s stargazing objects from Forbes

Today, October 17, 2022: The final quarter moon in Gemini

Tonight, the natural satellite will reach its last quarter phase. In stargazing terms the Moon will rise after midnight, clearing the way for 10 consecutive nights of moonless skies. The moon will reach its rise a little after midnight and shine beneath to two brightest stars in Gemini, Castor (upper) and Pollux (lower).

Friday, October 21, 2022

From the small hours of Friday at 21:00 hours until the early morning hours of Saturday is the peak of the Orionid meteor shower. There is no need for binoculars or a telescope, but use them if you have them, it will be visible to the naked eye.

There are between 10 and 20 visible meteors streaking across the night sky as “shooting stars.” This number is a per-hour rate, and the moonless skies will be clear and conducive to gazing eyes.

There will be a waning crescent Moon, only 17% lit, and rise’s about 3:30 a.m. The view should be best after midnight.

The Orionid meteor shower is caused by the dust and debris left in our Solar System by the infamous Halley’s Comet. Although the meteors can appear from anywhere in the night sky, the radiant point for the showers is the constellation, Orion. This can be further reduced to the area around the red supergiant star Betelgeuse.