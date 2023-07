Starlink satellites are still interfering with radio astronomy despite efforts to limit their impact, raising the level of concern astronomers have for the future of this important avenue of scientific exploration.

Astronomers at the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) telescope centered in the Netherlands observed dozens of SpaceX Starlink satellites and found they continued to emit "unintended electromagnetic radiation" from their electronics, according to an International Astronomical Union statement this week.

"We report on observations of 68 satellites belonging to the SpaceX Starlink constellation with the LOFAR radio telescope," an international team of researchers writes in a study published this week in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. "Radiation associated with Starlink satellites was detected at observing frequencies between 110 and 188 MHz, which is well below the 10.7 to 12.7 GHz radio frequencies used for the downlink communication signals."