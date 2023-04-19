Stars producing more UV light more likely to host exoplanets with life, study finds

When we think of stars that might host life around them, more metal-rich stars might seem better suited, given that they have a much lower UV radiation output than metal-poor stars, but a new study seems to be turning this theory on its head.

The radiation from stars is crucial for the formation of life, ranging from the heat they provide to the energy needed for photosynthesis in plants and other biological processes. But ultraviolet (UV) radiation in too high an intensity can cause major genetic damage, making life (as we understand it, at least) impossible.

This would seem to make metal-rich stars good candidates for hosting exoplanets with life since they are known to have a lower-UV output than metal-poor ones, but a new study indicates that the exact opposite might actually be the case, and that metal-poor stars with temperatures similar to our own might be the better candidates for finding life on exoplanets.

In a new study in Nature Communications, an international team of researchers modeled the atmospheres of Earth-like planets orbiting around stars with near-solar temperatures and a wide range of metallicity to see what effect a star's metallicity had on the amount of ozone (O3) in the resulting atmosphere.

In astronomy, metallicity means the abundance of elements other than hydrogen and helium found in a star, so a higher metallicity means a star has a greater abundance of lithium, silicon, carbon, oxygen, and other elements in its interior. It is also an indicator of a star's age, both in terms of its active life (older stars have had more time to accumulate elements heavier than helium through fusion), as well as its age in the universe. Stars that formed much later in the universe's history will have more elements heavier than helium in the molecular clouds that formed them than stars that formed in the early universe when such elements were far less abundant.