Following the Big Bang, the universe had no light-emitting sources in what is known as the dark ages. The first stars in the universe put an end to this, ushering in the Cosmic Dawn, or the age of the stars.

We know very little about the earliest stars in the universe, especially regarding their mass distribution. Scientists from China have now made a peculiar finding about the earliest stars in the universe.

The team included scientists from China, Australia, and Japan, led by Prof. Zhao Gang from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) in Beijing.