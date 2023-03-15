Starseeds: There is a rise in people believing they're aliens. Here's why

"Starseeds" claim they are not from Earth

The rise of #starseed has been particularly impressive on TikTok in recent weeks, with over 1 billion views on the platform currently linked to the hashtag.

The report by The Conversation explains that starseeds believe they have "reawakened from another planet to be born here." The Great Filter Theory might put that belief to rest, as a group of NASA scientists recently claimed we may be alone in the universe due to the overwhelming challenge civilizations face when they get to a certain stage in their evolution.

Still, that isn't stopping starseed believers from stating they are capable of transporting between galaxies or communicating in "light languages." They also believe they have come here from other dimensions to help heal Earth and guide humanity into the "golden age." If only.

Where does the idea of "starseeds" come from?

The idea of a starseed comes from the 1976 book Gods of Aquarius by Brad Steiger. Today's starseed believers latched onto the concept from Steiger's novel that some people originated in other dimensions.

Believers claim there are several criteria that help know if you are a starseed. These include searching for meaning in life as well as feeling a lack of belonging. You must also be spiritual and possess a strong sense of intuition.