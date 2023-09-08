Startup creates IVF incubator to conceive babies in space

Elon Musk and other prominent players in the space business envisage a future in which Mars would be home to thousands of humans. Achieving this objective would include building a self-sustaining human population on Mars.

As it may not be possible to frequently send people from Earth, addressing the challenges of reproduction in space is a crucial aspect to consider. And the barrier is not just one, but nearly everything related to reproduction.

First, scientists need to determine whether and how people can reproduce in a hostile space environment, which is bombarded with harmful radiation, devoid of gravity, and lacks pivotal resources.