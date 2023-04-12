Denmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?
Many countries have taken pledges to achieve net zero emissions, but where do they stand and how close are we to achieving it?
Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of the 21st century and requires a huge amount of global effort to mitigate its impact. Its cause is multi-faceted, ranging from burning fossil fuels to deforestation and agricultural practices, all of which contribute to the increase in atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases.
