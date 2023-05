The International Space Station (ISS) serves as a hub for microgravity research, allowing scientists to better understand biological mechanisms in the absence of gravity. The strong gravity of our planet influences every natural process, including how cells grow and differentiate in lab settings.

Scientists are now preparing to launch an experiment to investigate how stem cells perform in a low-gravity environment. NASA has funded this mission, in which astronauts will cultivate stem cells for the first time in space.

The stem cell experiment will fly on the “Ax-2” mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket likely by May 21 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Cedars-Sinai researchers are leading the experiment in collaboration with Axiom Space of Houston, according to a press release.