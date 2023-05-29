German researchers take us a step closer to making nuclear clocks

A collaboration between researchers from various institutes in Germany has brought us a step closer to building the first-ever nuclear clock. In experiments carried out at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the researchers measure the radiative decay of thorium-229 nuclear isomer, the first instance of having achieved this feat and a critical component for building nuclear clocks.

For years atomic clocks have been our standard of accuracy when it comes to clocks. The best optical atomic clocks have a precision rate of 10-18, which is equivalent to an inaccuracy of one second every 30 billion years.

A nuclear optical clock is expected to be at least 10 times more precise. While it was first proposed more than two decades ago, researchers have only been able to make some advances in its direction after some major findings in recent years.