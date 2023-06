An international team of researchers, in collaboration with the British Museum's Amara West Research Project and the Sudanese National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, has revealed a groundbreaking discovery along the banks of the River Nile in Egypt and Sudan, as per a press release.

Their findings, published in the journal Geoarchaeology, shed light on an extraordinary network of river groynes, or river groins— stone walls built perpendicular to a river bank intended to break water flow and sediment erosion. These structures reveal a long-standing form of hydraulic engineering that connected ancient Nubia and Egypt.

Extensive mapping and ancient origins

The team employed a range of cutting-edge techniques under the leadership of Dr. Matthew Dalton from The University of Western Australia, including satellite imagery, drone and ground surveys, and historical sources, to map nearly 1300 river groins spanning from the 1st Cataract in southern Egypt to the 4th Cataract in Sudan.