Stop crowding earth’s orbital environment: ESA report

ESA’s Space Environment report 2023 was published last August and highlighted a key problem: space debris.

“Our planet is surrounded by spacecraft carrying out important work to study our changing climate, deliver global communication and navigation services and help us answer important scientific questions,” noted the report.

“But some of their orbits are getting crowded and increasingly churning with deadly, fast-moving pieces of defunct satellites and rockets that threaten our future in space.”

Human-made items in space

Space debris refers to abandoned human-made items in space that can range in size from tiny paint flakes to complete rocket stages and defunct satellites. Due to their propensity to collide with active spacecraft, these items pose a significant hazard for space missions and satellite operations.