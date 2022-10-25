A strange, light neutron star could expand our understanding of the universe

The star enabled the team to calculate the distance, mass and density of matter

An optically bright star was recently found at the exact location. Using data from the Gaia mapping survey, Victor Doroshenko and a team at the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen in Germany could recalculate the distance to HESS J1731-347. They found that the supernova remnant was, in fact, some 8,150 light-years away.

The bright star permitted Doroshenko and co-authors to not only determine the distance but also calculate the neutron star's mass and the density of matter within it.

"Our mass estimate makes the CCO in HESS J1731-347 the lightest neutron star known to date, and potentially a more exotic object—that is, a ‘strange star’ candidate. We emphasize that while the first part of the statement above is a robust result, the second is an intriguing possibility consistent with our analysis," the researchers write in their paper.

The researchers stress that the object could either be a ‘strange star’ with a more exotic equation of state or the lightest neutron star is known, which is the greater likelihood. Nevertheless, it is bound to change our perception of the massive stars in the universe.

Study Abstract:

To constrain the equation of state of cold dense matter, astrophysical measurements are essential. These are mostly based on observations of neutron stars in the X-ray band, and, more recently, also on gravitational wave observations. Of particular interest are observations of unusually heavy or light neutron stars which extend the range of central densities probed by observations and thus permit the testing of nuclear-physics predictions over a wider parameter space. Here we report on the analysis of such a star, a central compact object within the supernova remnant HESS J1731-347. We estimate the mass and radius of the neutron star to be M = 0.77+0.20 −0.17 M and R = 10.4+0.86 −0.78 km, respectively, based on modelling of the X-ray spectrum and a robust distance estimate from Gaia observations. Our estimate implies that this object is either the lightest neutron star known, or a ‘strange star’ with a more exotic equation of state. Adopting a standard neutron star matter hypothesis allows the corresponding equations of state to be constrained.