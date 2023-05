A new species of mosasaur, a sea-dwelling lizard from the time of the dinosaurs, has been discovered by scientists. It has odd, ridged teeth that are unlike those of any other known reptile.

This shows that mosasaurs and other marine reptiles were evolving quickly up until 66 million years ago, when an asteroid wiped off the dinosaurs and around 90% of all species on Earth, coupled with other recent discoveries from Africa.

The new species, Stelladens mysteriosus, was roughly twice the size of a dolphin and originated in Morocco during the Late Cretaceous. Its unusual tooth configuration, which was placed in the shape of a star and resembled a cross-head screwdriver, included blade-like ridges that ran along the teeth.