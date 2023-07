The idea that particle accelerators could create a form of matter capable of destroying the Earth caught on in the 1990s.

Scientists knew this wasn't true but it took some time to find the evidence.

What they learned could help with dispelling other fears about science.

What if a particle of matter barely the size of a pea deflated the Earth in mere moments, rendering it and everything on it a lifeless orb of quarks orbiting around the sun?

It sounds fantastical, but this concern caught hold of the public imagination in the late 1990s and 2000s as two of the most important particle colliders in the world were being constructed, and some thought these facilities would bring about this apocalyptic end if they were ever brought online.

The concern was that these particle accelerators —specifically the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, NY, and the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which straddles the border of France and Switzerland — would accidentally produce a particularly dangerous form of matter.