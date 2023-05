Infections caused by drug-resistant pathogens kill over 35,000 people in the U.S. every year. Such microbes are a big threat to both human health and our healthcare system. Therefore, there is a dire need for medicines that can deal with these threats.

Recently, a team of researchers found evidence that an 80-year-old molecule called streptothricin-F might save humans from deadly multi-drug-resistant bacteria. It is a form of streptothricins, a class of antibiotics originally discovered in 1942 but was quickly forgotten as they were toxic in nature and caused harm to people's kidneys.

In their new study, the researchers reveal that streptothricin-F is unlike other antibiotics in its group. They discovered this particular molecule to be less toxic and highly effective against modern-day drug-resistant bacteria.