Black holes, lurking at the heart of galaxies, are one of the most intriguing and enigmatic objects in the cosmos.

Black holes are often studied indirectly by investigating their influence on surrounding stellar matter and space.

Now, an international team of astronomers led by Newcastle University and Durham University, UK, has unraveled some key details about the quasars, which are extremely luminous and energetic celestial objects powered by active supermassive black holes.

Their examination found that quasars that looked red due to more dust tended to have stronger radio emissions, while those with minimal or no dust appeared blue.

They based their findings on quasar data collected by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), which is engaged in a five-year exploration of the large-scale structure of the universe.