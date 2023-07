They weren’t looking for it. They were just trying to discover new 2D materials.

That’s when a team of scientists from Ames National Laboratory determined the structure of boron monoxide by surprise. This compound was first discovered in the 1940s but scientists were unable to determine its structure for 83 years.

This is according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday.

“We initially weren't really looking into studying this particular material,” said Frédéric Perras, a scientist from Ames Lab and member of the research team.

“We were actually trying to make a carbon-free covalent organic framework.”