Studies reveal how octopuses evolved to sense their surroundings over 300 million years

Now two separate studies reveal how these squishy and mysterious beings have adapted and evolved over time to sense their marine surroundings.

The first study reveals how octopus sensory receptors evolved from acetylcholine neurotransmitter receptors, the same receptors that even humans have at their neuromuscular junction. The researchers say that octopus receptors have evolved to sense insoluble and greasy molecules that stick to surfaces. This means that octopus receptors, once bound to greasy insoluble molecules, can detect these minute chemicals on surfaces such as the ocean bed, a fish’s skin, or the octopus’ own eggs.

“They use their arms for ‘taste by touch’ contact-dependent aquatic exploration of crevices in the sea floor,” said senior investigator Nicholas Bellono, associate professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at Harvard.

The second paper takes a look at how these chemical receptors arose in cephalopods, such as squids. Using a combination of genetic profiling, physiology, and behavioral analyses, the team found that squid receptors have adapted over time to sense bitter molecules in their surroundings. So if a squid senses bitterness in a molecule, it will interpret it as a toxic or undesirable entity and will release it.

Bellono, who was a co-author in the second paper as well, explains, “In this case, there were fewer receptors than in the octopus, and they looked more like the neurotransmitter binding pocket in that it can bind more hydrophilic molecules. We see this difference between the octopus and squid as reflecting an evolutionary timeline and adaptation, where we see the transition from neurotransmission in acetylcholine receptors to soluble bitter taste in the squid, to the most recent innovation of taste-by-touch sensing of insoluble molecules in octopus.”