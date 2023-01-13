Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed

Scientists have achieved groundbreaking results in a new study on aging and anti-aging. In a recent study published for the first time in the journal Cell, scientists described an aging clock that can reverse or speed up the aging of cells in the body.

Recent experiments on mice have shown that aging is reversible and can be moved forward and backward in time. According to David Sinclair, the senior author of the study, human bodies have a backup copy of their youth that can be triggered to regenerate the cells in the body.

David Sinclair is a professor of genetics at the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research. Sinclair said that it's not the damage that causes aging but a loss of information and loss in the ability of cells to read their original DNA that makes them unable to function properly.

Changing the concept of aging

The study's results challenge the common belief that aging results from genetic mutations that weaken our DNA. Also, the belief is that damaged cells cause the human body to deteriorate with time. Scientists now believe that aging is simply a loss of information. A loss in the ability of human cells to read their body's DNA. The inability makes the cells forget how to function the same way an old computer develops corrupted software that impedes its functionality. Sinclair told CNN that he calls it the 'information theory of aging.'