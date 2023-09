Due to climate change, glaciers are melting rapidly due to the warming global temperature, which is causing the sea levels to rise further, leading to the severity and frequency of coastal flooding.

Irrespective of the moderate carbon emission scenario, 100-year floods will occur globally in coastal regions. These types of floods can hit the same areas numerous years in a row or possibly not strike at all within the century.

Unpredictable events

Formerly, scientists predicted, based on historical empirical data, that a 100-year flood – high water level has a one percent probability of happening in any given year.

However, a new study finds that these historical trends will no longer help predict the possibilities of future floods accurately.