Study explains Neptune and Uranus' unusual magnetic fields

Back in 1977, NASA's Voyager II spacecraft discovered unusual magnetic fields encircling the planets Uranus and Neptune.

A new study suggests that the presence of “superionic Ice XIX” could explain the peculiar magnetic fields of these icy giant planets.

The ice we use daily, created in freezers, is scientifically known as hexagonal ice (ice Ih). However, hexagonal ice is only one of many crystalline phases of water. In fact, there are more than 20 recognized phases of water. One of these phases is referred to as "superionic ice."

As per the official release, ice XIX is a high-pressure form of ice that has the potential to develop in the deep interiors of these planets.