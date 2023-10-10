Study explains Neptune and Uranus' unusual magnetic fields

Study explains Neptune and Uranus' unusual magnetic fieldsIce XIX is a high-pressure form of ice that has the potential to develop in the deep interiors of Uranus and Neptune.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 10, 2023 02:57 PM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 02:57 PM ESTscienceArtist impression of Neptunealexaldo/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Back in 1977, NASA's Voyager II spacecraft discovered unusual magnetic fields encircling the planets Uranus and Neptune.A new study suggests that the presence of “superionic Ice XIX” could explain the peculiar magnetic fields of these icy giant planets. The ice we use daily, created in freezers, is scientifically known as hexagonal ice (ice Ih). However, hexagonal ice is only one of many crystalline phases of water. In fact, there are more than 20 recognized phases of water. One of these phases is referred to as "superionic ice."As per the official release, ice XIX is a high-pressure form of ice that has the potential to develop in the deep interiors of these planets. See Also Related Ground-based telescope captures Neptune's 'Great Dark Spot' Neptune's vanishing clouds linked to Sun's solar cycle A model of Neptune showing depths where the newly discovered, body-centered-cubic superionic Ice XIX could exist. It may explain Neptune’s multi-polar magnetic field (purple) due to increased conductivity and tilt relative to the rotational (green) axis.SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory Creation of extreme high-pressure settings using lasersThese distant planets are said to be “water-rich gas giants.” Despite their frigid outer conditions, they also boast extreme pressures reaching two million times that of Earth's atmosphere, along with interior temperatures that rival the heat of the Sun's surface. Under such extreme conditions, water behaves differently than we commonly observe on Earth. Water can exhibit “exotic, high-density ice phases” that we don't see daily.The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory team observed the Ice XIX phase in the lab for the first time. This was achieved by recreating the extreme conditions found within Uranus and Neptune using high-power lasers.The Matter at Extreme Conditions researchers utilized the Linac Coherent Light Source instrument to better understand the structure of Ice XIX."At 200 GPa (2 million atmospheres) and 5,000 K (8,500 degrees Fahrenheit) this new high-pressure ice phase, deemed Ice XIX, has a body-centered cubic (BCC) lattice structure," mentioned the release.The study revealed that in Ice XIX, oxygen atoms are arranged in a unique cubic pattern within the ice. However, Ice XIX is particularly interesting because the hydrogen atoms inside it move more freely.Overall, this arrangement increases its conductivity substantially.“Ice XIX’s BCC structure would enable an increase in the electrical conductivity much deeper into the interiors of ice giants than previously thought. The results provide an important and compelling origin of the multipolar magnetic fields as measured by the Voyager II spacecraft for Uranus and Neptune,” mentioned the official release. The findings were presented in the journal Science Reports. Study abstract:Recent discoveries of water-rich Neptune-like exoplanets require a more detailed understanding of the phase diagram of H2O at pressure–temperature conditions relevant to their planetary interiors. The unusual non-dipolar magnetic fields of ice giant planets, produced by convecting liquid ionic water, are influenced by exotic high-pressure states of H2O-yet the structure of ice in this state is challenging to determine experimentally. Here we present X-ray diffraction evidence of a body-centered cubic (BCC) structured H2O ice at 200 GPa and ~5000 K, deemed ice XIX, using the X-ray Free Electron Laser of the Linac Coherent Light Source to probe the structure of the oxygen sub-lattice during dynamic compression. Although several cubic or orthorhombic structures have been predicted to be the stable structure at these conditions, we show this BCC ice phase is stable to multi-Mbar pressures and temperatures near the melt boundary. This suggests variable and increased electrical conductivity to greater depths in ice giant planets that may promote the generation of multipolar magnetic fields. 