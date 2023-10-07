Study finds a sixth taste detected by the tongue: What is it?Scientists discovered a sixth taste detected by the tongue: ammonium chloride, a salt used in some candies.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 07, 2023 04:40 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 04:40 AM ESTscienceClose-up cropped photo of a human mouth.Source: Deagreez/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.You may have heard of the five basic tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. But did you know that there is a sixth one? Scientists have discovered that ammonium chloride, a salt used in some Scandinavian candies, can stimulate the same receptor that detects sourness on the tongue.Ammonium chlorideThe study, published in Nature Communications on Thursday, reveals how ammonium chloride interacts with a protein called OTOP1, which is responsible for sensing acidic foods like lemonade and vinegar. The researchers found that ammonium chloride not only activates OTOP1 but also alters the pH inside the taste cells, causing more hydrogen ions to flow through the receptor. See Also Related A Swedish company offers plant based burger, and it tastes like human meat Plant-based salmon fillet looks, cooks, and tastes like the real thing 'Carbonated Ice Cream' is an Example of Tasty Engineering The study's lead author, Dr. Emily Liman from the University of Southern California, said that ammonium chloride is a very potent stimulator of OTOP1. "It activates as well or better than acids," she said. "If you live in a Scandinavian country, you will be familiar with and may like this taste."Assorted black and brown liquorice.PicturePartners/iStock Ammonium chloride is the main ingredient of salt licorice, a popular candy in some northern European countries. The salt has a distinctive flavor that some people find pleasant, and others find repulsive. Dr. Liman said she did not like it but was curious about how it affects the taste buds.To investigate this, the researchers used lab-grown human cells that expressed OTOP1 and exposed them to acid or ammonium chloride. They measured the electrical responses of the cells and found that both stimuli activated OTOP1. They also used mouse taste cells that either had or lacked OTOP1 and gauged their reactions to ammonium chloride. They found that only the cells with OTOP1 responded to the salt, confirming that it is the critical receptor for this taste.The researchers also tested how mice behaved when given water with or without ammonium chloride. They found that mice with OTOP1 avoided drinking the water with the salt, while mice without OTOP1 did not show any preference. This suggests that OTOP1 is essential for the aversive response to ammonium chloride.Dr. Liman said that this finding was surprising because it shows that OTOP1 is not only involved in detecting sourness but also in modulating the behavior of animals. She said this may have been an evolutionary adaptation to help animals avoid eating harmful substances containing high ammonium levels.The researchers also found that different species have different sensitivities to ammonium chloride. They compared the responses of human, mouse, and frog cells and found that frog cells were more sensitive than human and mouse cells. Dr. Liman said that this may reflect these animals' different dietary habits and ecological niches.The study sheds new light on how taste works and influences our food choices. It also opens up new possibilities for exploring other tastes beyond the six basic ones.The study was published in Nature Communications Study abstractAmmonium (NH4+), a breakdown product of amino acids that can be toxic at high levels, is detected by taste systems of organisms ranging from C. elegans to humans and has been used for decades in vertebrate taste research. Here we report that OTOP1, a proton-selective ion channel expressed in sour (Type III) taste receptor cells (TRCs), functions as sensor for ammonium chloride (NH4Cl). Extracellular NH4Cl evoked large dose-dependent inward currents in HEK-293 cells expressing murine OTOP1 (mOTOP1), human OTOP1 and other species variants of OTOP1, that correlated with its ability to alkalinize the cell cytosol. Mutation of a conserved intracellular arginine residue (R292) in the mOTOP1 tm 6-tm 7 linker specifically decreased responses to NH4Cl relative to acid stimuli. Taste responses to NH4Cl measured from isolated Type III TRCs, or gustatory nerves were strongly attenuated or eliminated in an Otop1−/− mouse strain. Behavioral aversion of mice to NH4Cl, reduced in Skn-1a−/− mice lacking Type II TRCs, was entirely abolished in a double knockout with Otop1. These data together reveal an unexpected role for the proton channel OTOP1 in mediating a major component of the taste of NH4Cl and a previously undescribed channel activation mechanism. 