Study finds a sixth taste detected by the tongue: What is it?

You may have heard of the five basic tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. But did you know that there is a sixth one? Scientists have discovered that ammonium chloride, a salt used in some Scandinavian candies, can stimulate the same receptor that detects sourness on the tongue.

Ammonium chloride

The study, published in Nature Communications on Thursday, reveals how ammonium chloride interacts with a protein called OTOP1, which is responsible for sensing acidic foods like lemonade and vinegar. The researchers found that ammonium chloride not only activates OTOP1 but also alters the pH inside the taste cells, causing more hydrogen ions to flow through the receptor.