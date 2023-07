Back in 2013, Bryan Rees of the University of Manchester discovered the unusual alignment of stars at the galactic center of the Milky Way galaxy.

Rees discovered elongated planetary nebulae in the Milky Way's center that appear to lay parallel to the plane of the galactic bulge — hinting at undiscovered underlying phenomena.

Planetary nebulae are created by the gas "ghost" clouds expelled by the dying stars.

Astronomers from the Universities of Manchester and Hong Kong may have found a plausible explanation for this strange alignment of some planetary nebulae.

Study of 136 planetary nebulae

Each of these nebulas has distinct properties and is formed by separate stars born at different times and locations.