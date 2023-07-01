Study reveals honeybees originated in northern Europe 780,000 years ago

A study has unveiled that honey bees might have originated in northern Europe, challenging the long-held belief that they evolved from Africa or Asia. The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, have turned the traditional understanding of the bees' origins on its head, leaving researchers buzzing with excitement.

Professor Steve Carr from the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, who led the study, commented, "The accepted wisdom is that European honey bees evolved from Africa or Asia. It turns the standard picture on its head." The research indicates that western honey bees (Apis mellifera) emerged in northern Europe approximately 780,000 years ago.