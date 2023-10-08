Study says female animals teach each other to choose male partners

What makes a male animal irresistible to a female? Is it his looks, smell, skills, or genes? Scientists have been trying to answer this question for a long time. However, they have not been able to explain why some males are more attractive than others or why female preferences change over time and across species.

Influenced by peers?

A new study from Florida State University in the US has developed a novel idea: females learn from other females with more experience choosing mates. The study suggests that female animals can copy the mate choices of their elders or peers and develop a preference for distinctive males.