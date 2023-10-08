Study says female animals teach each other to choose male partners

Study says female animals teach each other to choose male partnersThe study explains how variation in male traits and female preferences is maintained and evolved over time.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 08, 2023 07:25 AM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 07:25 AM ESTscienceMale and female cardinal birds.STidwell/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.What makes a male animal irresistible to a female? Is it his looks, smell, skills, or genes? Scientists have been trying to answer this question for a long time. However, they have not been able to explain why some males are more attractive than others or why female preferences change over time and across species.Influenced by peers?A new study from Florida State University in the US has developed a novel idea: females learn from other females with more experience choosing mates. The study suggests that female animals can copy the mate choices of their elders or peers and develop a preference for distinctive males. See Also Related 520-million-year-old animal fossil fills gaps in evolution New ‘SoftZoo’ allows engineers to test a variety of animal-inspired robots Scientists create biggest animal genome data to understand the evolution of mammals The study uses a mathematical model to test the inferred attractiveness hypothesis, which states that inexperienced females can infer a male's attractiveness by comparing him to other males in the population. If an experienced female chooses a male, he must have qualities that make him stand out.The model shows that this learning process can lead to the evolution of diverse male traits, such as the long and elaborate tail of the peacock or the crop-circle patterns made by the Japanese puffer fish. These traits may not directly benefit survival, but they signal to females that the males have good genes or high fitness.The study also explains why female preferences can vary within and between species. Depending on the social structure and the availability of experienced females, some may learn from different sources and develop different tastes. For example, female orangutans prefer males with large cheek pads or flanges. In contrast, female swordtail fish prefer males with long "swords."Inferences based on a mathematical model But what if females make mistakes when they try to learn from others? The US study was the first to consider this possibility and how it could affect the evolution of male traits. The study used a computer simulation based on a mathematical model of a population where males mated with many females. The model involved males with two attributes, with only two variants each (bright/dull color and long/short tail length).Summary of the Inferred Attractiveness (IA) process and patterns.PLOS Biology In a hypothetical example illustrated in the study, an experienced female prefers males with redder plumage, so she chooses to mate with male number three. An inexperienced female observer thinks that male number three's long tail makes him more attractive than his peers. She then seeks a mate with a long tail, regardless of his color.The simulation showed that when females chose males based on the same trait that the experienced female went for, these traits became fixed in the population, with no variation. For instance, if all females preferred red males, all males would become red over time.But when females chose a more distinctive male, this caused the rare trait to become more common and, subsequently, less attractive. For example, if some females preferred long-tailed males, then long tails would increase in frequency until they were no longer rare or distinctive.This resulted in switches in female preferences over time rather than a single attractive trait outcompeting the others. The simulation also showed that this process could generate different patterns of male characteristics in diverse populations, depending on the initial conditions and the learning errors.We will know whether this happens in real life once scientists run field studies. But this is the first theory of sexual selection that explains how variation might be maintained in populations and how learning from others could shape the diversity of life on Earth.The study was published in PLOS BiologyStudy abstract:Sexual selection by mate choice is a powerful force that can lead to evolutionary change, and models of why females choose particular mates are central to understanding its effects. Predominant mate choice theories assume preferences are determined solely by genetic inheritance, an assumption still lacking widespread support. Moreover, preferences often vary among individuals or populations, fail to correspond with conspicuous male traits, or change with context, patterns not predicted by dominant models. Here, we propose a new model that explains this mate choice complexity with one general hypothesized mechanism, “Inferred Attractiveness.” In this model, females acquire mating preferences by observing others’ choices and use context-dependent information to infer which traits are attractive. They learn to prefer the feature of a chosen male that most distinguishes him from other available males. Over generations, this process produces repeated population-level switches in preference and maintains male trait variation. When viability selection is strong, Inferred Attractiveness produces population-wide adaptive preferences superficially resembling “good genes.” However, it results in widespread preference variation or nonadaptive preferences under other predictable circumstances. 