A new study shows how to control and create trions using waveguides

A semiconductor consists of two types of particles, electrons and holes (empty spaces where electrons should be). When an electron and a hole combine, they form an exciton, a bound state of these particles. Sometimes, an exciton can attract a third charged particle, resulting in a trio of particles called a trion.

Trions have several interesting optical and electrical properties, making them a prime candidate for use in optoelectronic devices. They have a significant advantage over electrons and holes, as they can be controlled using an electric field due to their lower binding energy.

Now, a group of researchers from the Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) have successfully controlled trions using a waveguide. The team achieved this by combining the science of excitons and plasmons, which are ripples or waves of electrons that are generated when light interacts with a material.