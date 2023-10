​​A recent study has discovered a new class of bacterial proteins that play an essential role in methane clathrates' creation and long-term stability.

Methane clathrates are crystalline solids with methane molecules trapped within an interlocking lattice of water molecules. They serve a key role in preventing methane from entering the atmosphere.

However, the biological process responsible for the stability of methane gas beneath the sea has remained mostly unknown until now.

“We wanted to understand how these formations were staying stable under the seafloor and precisely what mechanisms were contributing to their stability. This is something no one has done before,” said Jennifer Glass, associate professor at Georgia Tech, in an official release.