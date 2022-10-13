Stunning new James Webb image shows off a unique star system that creates a dust ring every 8 years

A unique feature of this particular star system is that it only creates one dust ring every eight years due to the way the stars orbit each other, NASA explains in a blog post.

Analyzing a new James Webb image

The stars orbit each other once every eight years, and one dust ring is created during each orbit, meaning the dust rings mark the passage of time in a similar fashion to a tree trunk.

"We’re looking at over a century of dust production from this system," explained Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF's NOIRLab and lead author of a new study on the phenomenon published in the journal Nature Astronomy. "The image also illustrates just how sensitive this telescope is. Before, we were only able to see two dust rings, using ground-based telescopes. Now we see at least 17 of them."

James Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) is well suited to studying the dust rings around Wolf-Rayet 140 because it detects the longest infrared wavelengths, meaning it can see cooler objects like the dust rings.