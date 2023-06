Scientists have successfully performed the first-ever transplant of an organ stored at ultra-low temperatures and rewarmed for the surgery, marking a substantial medical milestone.

A team of researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities achieved this feat using a novel cryopreservation method.

As per the official release, the process has only been tested on rats, but the team believes it may one day solve the organ shortage crisis and pave the way for long-term storage.

The challenge of long-term organ storage

The current widely used approach has one main drawback: keeping organs viable for an extended period of time. Because of the minimal time frame, donated organs may sometimes become useless by the time of transplantation.