The Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope or SUIT, a unique telescope designed to carry out measurements of solar winds and the Sun's magnetic field, is now ready to be part of India's upcoming solar mission, Aditya-L1.

Developed by Pune’s Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics(IUCAA), SUIT was recently delivered to the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO), local media reported.

Solar winds are streams of charged particles released from the corona or the upper atmosphere of the Sun. During its 11-year solar cycle, the sun also sees its magnetic poles flip gradually, during which magnetic fields are reorganized. At times, due to the high intensity of the fields, the Sun emits solar flares, which are powerful explosions of plasma and can damage spacecraft and satellites.