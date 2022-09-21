Sun-like star orbiting a black hole in the Milky Way observed by astronomers

By 2019 the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first ever image of an SMBH. The observations allow scientists to test the laws of physics under extreme conditions. These observations can lead to insights into how the universe formed.

In a recent study, a sun-like star had an odd orbital rotation revealed in data from ESAs Gaia Observatory. Due to the nature of the orbit, being somewhat unusual, the team concluded that it must be part of a black hole binary system.

This made it the nearest black hole to our solar system and implies the existence of many dormant black holes in our galaxy.

The study was led by Kareem El-Badry, a Harvard Society Fellow astrophysicist with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astro Physics (CfA) and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA). He was joined by researchers from CfA, MPIA, Caltech, UC Berkely, the Flatiron Institutes Center for Computational Astrophysics (CCA), the Weizmann Institute of Science, The Observatoire de Paris, MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics, and Space Research and multiple universities. This paper lays out the findings and was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The observations were part of a wider campaign to find dormant black hole companions to normal stars in our galaxy. For this study, El-Badry and the team relied on the data obtained from the ESA Gaia Observatory. The analysis they performed found a good candidate, A G-Type (yellow star) designated Gaia DR3 with a huge number after the DR3, for their purposes they designated it Gaia BH1. Based on the orbital solution, El-Badry and the team determined that this star must have a binary companion of a dormant black hole.