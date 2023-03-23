Giant 'hole' on Sun to trigger solar storms and Northern Lights across New York, Washington

If you are an aurora enthusiast and live in the aforementioned areas, now is the time to see the skies light up with splendid hues.

Solar wind coming from a giant hole

This dazzling sky show occurs when the sun emits a stream of electrically charged particles (solar wind) toward the Earth. The particles then interact with the molecules present in the upper atmosphere of the polar region. As a result, the sky paints a colorful picture.

The Northern Lights will be visible at more places on March 24, thanks to the Sun.

Recently, the Solar Dynamics Observatory of NASA spotted a black region of the sun known as the coronal hole from which powerful solar winds have been blowing outward. As a result, high-speed solar winds are expected to blow toward Earth. This will supercharge auroras, causing them to spread to higher elevations.

However, as the name implies, this isn't an actual "hole" in the solar surface. According to Insider, coronal holes are a normal part of the sun's activity. They are cooler in temperature, so they appear black, and they do not shine as brightly as other parts of the sun. The sun's upper atmosphere accelerates the flow of the charged-particle stream whenever these holes appear.