Cambridge researchers use sunlight to create clean, liquid drop-in fuel

Cambridge researchers use sunlight to create clean, liquid drop-in fuelThe 'artificial leaf' used does not require the diversion of land away from food production.Ameya Paleja| May 18, 2023 10:00 AM ESTCreated: May 18, 2023 10:00 AM ESTscienceA standalone artificial leaf attached to a metal rod support.Motiar Rahaman Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at Cambridge University in the U.K. have succeeded in replicating the process of photosynthesis to convert carbon dioxide and water into fuel. The highlight of the research is that the fuel can be used as a drop-in fuel for existing vehicles, a press release said. With countries around the world looking for ways to move away from fossil fuels, electric modes of transportation are being promoted while discouraging the sale of vehicles with internal-combustion engines (ICE). Although the policy has the right intent, a mandatory move to electric vehicles will leave millions of vehicles with ICE in the junkyard while also pumping up demand for rare earth minerals that are needed to make EV batteries. Related A Novel 'Artificial Leaf' Captures 100 Times More Carbon Than Others Artificial leaf can produce 40 volts of electricity from wind or rain A New Internal Combustion Engine Produces Nearly Zero Harmful Emissions See Also A non-carbon emitting drop-in fuel could extend the life of ICE vehicles without raising concerns about damaging the environment. The research at Cambridge promises to make this possibility a reality in the near future. Fuel made with sunlightBiofuels such as ethanol have been suggested as a replacement for fossil fuels. Countries have already begun using them as substitutes in smaller proportions. However, the production of biofuels requires the diversion of agricultural land. With an ever-growing global population, many have questioned the need to convert food into fuel. In the U.S. alone, 45 percent of corn grown is used for ethanol production. The artificial leaf at work in laboratory conditionsMotiar Rahman Erwin Reisner and his team of researchers at Cambridge have been looking for ways to generate zero-carbon fuels and have found their answer in the artificial leaf. Just like their natural counterparts, artificial leaves convert carbon dioxide and water into usable chemicals that can be used in the pharmaceutical, plastic, or fuel industry. Most Popular The researchers were able to use their artificial leaf to make syngas – a combination of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. However, they needed it to make much more complex chemicals in a single step if the technology had to have practical applications. The researchers then developed a catalyst using copper and palladium that allowed the artificial leaf to produce complex chemicals like ethanol and propanol. Both of these multicarbon alcohols are also high-density fuels that can be stored and transported easily. Research from other groups has also led to the synthesis of these alcohol molecules, but the source of energy in their case was electricity. This is the first time only solar energy has been used to synthesize these chemicals. The device is still in the proof of concept stage. The research team is now working to optimize the light absorbers and the catalyst so that more fuel can be generated, increasing the overall efficiency of the system. Further work will also involve increasing the size of the leaf so that large volumes of fuel can be generated at a time. The research findings were published today in the journal Nature Energy. Abstract:The synthesis of high-energy-density liquid fuels from CO2 and H2O powered by sunlight has the potential to create a circular economy. Despite the progress in producing simple gaseous products, the assembly of unassisted photoelectrochemical devices for liquid multi-carbon production remains a major challenge. Here we assembled a standalone artificial leaf device by integrating an oxide-derived Cu94Pd6 electrocatalyst with perovskite–BiVO4 tandem light absorbers that couple CO2 reduction with water oxidation. The wired Cu94Pd6 | perovskite–BiVO4 device provides a Faradaic efficiency of ~7.5% for multi-carbon alcohols (~1:1 ethanol and n-propanol), whereas the standalone artificial leaf produces ~1 μmol cm−2 alcohols after 20 h unassisted operation under AM 1.5 G irradiation with a rate of~50 μmol h−1 gCuPd−1. This study demonstrates the production of multi-carbon liquid fuels from CO2 over an artificial leaf and therefore brings us a step closer in using sunlight to generate value-added complex products. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The world’s biggest aircraft is almost ready to RociPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AIUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesExpert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainabilityTransparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your homeChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseAmazon layoffs hit amid an increase in robot automation: what to knowBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humans More Stories innovationBarcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satelliteChris Young| 4/29/2023scienceAustralian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural areaChris Young| 8/13/2022diy9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch databaseChristopher McFadden| 10/30/2022