Cambridge researchers use sunlight to create clean, liquid drop-in fuel

Researchers at Cambridge University in the U.K. have succeeded in replicating the process of photosynthesis to convert carbon dioxide and water into fuel. The highlight of the research is that the fuel can be used as a drop-in fuel for existing vehicles, a press release said.

With countries around the world looking for ways to move away from fossil fuels, electric modes of transportation are being promoted while discouraging the sale of vehicles with internal-combustion engines (ICE). Although the policy has the right intent, a mandatory move to electric vehicles will leave millions of vehicles with ICE in the junkyard while also pumping up demand for rare earth minerals that are needed to make EV batteries.