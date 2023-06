Exoplanet research is one of the most exciting new fields in astronomy thanks to powerful new telescopes and innovative discovery techniques to help identify planets orbiting stars other than our sun, but it isn’t always easy. Now, however, an international team of researchers has devised a way to identify more elusive exoplanets that have previously thwarted confirmation.

Exoplanet hunters using NASA’s TESS satellite have been able to identify thousands of exoplanets by looking at a star and measuring its luminosity. If the luminosity dips, it might be because an exoplanet in orbit around the star passed between us and the star, blocking some of its light.