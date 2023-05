Black holes are hard to decipher because nothing, not even light, can escape their powerful pull.

To have a better understanding of the enigmatic black holes, researchers have tried to recreate the immediate environment of a black hole in the lab setting.

The Imperial College London team created a spinning disc of plasma, which mimics the one surrounding a black hole, known as the accretion disc.

"Understanding how accretion discs behave will not only help us reveal how black holes grow, but also how gas clouds collapse to form stars, and even how we might be able to better create our own stars by understanding the stability of plasmas in fusion experiments," said Vicente Valenzuela Villaseca, lead of this study, and post-doctoral researcher at Princeton University, in an official statement.