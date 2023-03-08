Scientists invent superconductive material that works at practical temperatures

The new material is a nitrogen-doped lutetium hydride (NDLH) that exhibits superconductivity at 69 degrees Fahrenheit and 10 kilobars (145,000 pounds per square inch, or psi) of pressure.

Hydrides created by combining rare earth metals with hydrogen, then adding nitrogen or carbon, have provided researchers with an inspiring “working recipe” for creating superconducting materials in recent years.

However, the resulting compounds become superconductive at temperatures or pressures that are still not practical for applications.

A good candidate

To overcome this issue, Dias looked elsewhere along the periodic table. He considered lutetium as “a good candidate to try.” The material has highly localized fully-filled 14 electrons in its f orbital configuration that suppress the phonon softening and provide enhancement to the electron-phonon coupling needed for superconductivity to take place at ambient temperatures.

“The key question was, how are we going to stabilize this to lower the required pressure? And that’s where nitrogen came into the picture,” said Dias.

Nitrogen has a rigid atomic structure that can be used to create a cage-like lattice within a material providing the stability for superconductivity to occur at lower pressure.