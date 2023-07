T-cells play a crucial role in our body’s cancer defense mechanism by detecting and attacking antigens responsible for tumor expression. Until now, scientists were only aware of a T-cell’s capability of targeting a single cancer protein.

However, researchers from Denmark’s Herlev Hospital and UK-based Cardiff University, and the University of Warwick recently published a study that reveals a new superior T-cell which is better at detecting cancer growth and can attack multiple cancer targets.

“Our findings really surprised us as nobody knew that individual T-cells could recognize cancer cells via several different cancer-associated proteins simultaneously,” said Andy Sewell, a professor at Cardiff University’s Division of Infection and Immunity.