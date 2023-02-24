Study: Supermassive black holes surprisingly common in early universe

A supermassive black hole in an extremely active galaxy

The new observations, detailed in a paper in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, show a supermassive black hole in a galaxy named COS-87259. This galaxy is an incredibly productive stellar nursery, as it produces stars at a rate 1000 times that of our own Milky Way and contains over a billion solar masses worth of interstellar dust.

The black hole at the center of that galaxy is believed to be a newly-discovered type of primordial black hole. It is shrouded in cosmic dust, meaning its light is emitted mainly in the mid-infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum.

These types of growing supermassive black holes are typically referred to as active galactic nucleus. The one observed by the scientists appears to be generating a powerful jet of material through the host galaxy at a velocity near the speed of light.

Detecting supermassive black holes and complex galaxies in the early universe

The supermassive black hole in the new images is so far away that astronomers observed an image of the cosmic giant as it appeared only 750 million years after the Big Bang.

Impressively, the black hole was discovered in a patch of the night sky less than 10 times the size of the full moon. This suggests there could be thousands of similar objects in the very early universe. It is a completely unexpected result that could alter our understanding of the early formation of the universe.