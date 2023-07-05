A supernova may have come very close to destroying the early solar system

Our sun may have been shielded from a massive supernova explosion by a shield of molecular gas during the early evolution of our solar system, a press statement reveals.

The researchers, led by National Astronomical Observatory of Japan astrophysicist Doris Arzoumanian, believe their findings could shed light on the early formation of the solar system at the same time as helping us better understand how distant star systems evolve over time.

They paint a picture of a destructive universe in which entire solar systems are wiped out of existence far before there's any chance for life to evolve.

Our early solar system escaped annihilation

The new hypothesis comes from scientists studying isotopes of elements discovered in meteorites. As these space rocks contain materials dating back to the early formative period of our solar system, they can tell us a great deal about that particular period of planetary evolution.