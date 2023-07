The early galaxies appear to have received their dust from the explosive deaths of short-lived, massive stars, as per the latest James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observations.

The sources of dust in the early galaxies have long been a mystery for astronomers. And Webb's observations show that supernovae — the bright explosion of a star — might be one such source of cosmic dust.

The gas left over after such a giant star explosion expands and cools to become dust over time. This blasted dust most likely was the building block for forming cosmic objects in the early universe, including stars and their planets.