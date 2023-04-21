Supernovae pose a threat to life on Earth, says NASA study

Supernovae are one of the most vigorous and visually stunning events in the universe, capable of briefly outshining galaxies.

However, a new NASA study has identified that they could pose a threat to life on planets just like Earth.

Astronomers have analyzed data collected from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes and concluded that intense X-rays from exploded stars can affect planets over 100-light years away.

A large dose of X-rays is produced when a supernova’s blast wave infuses into dense gas surrounding the exploded star.

These X-rays travel through the air for months, years and even decades and can reach planets conducive to life, such as Earth, to trigger extinction events.

The study, authored by Ian Brunton, Connor O’Mahoney, and Brian Fields from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Adrian Melott from the University of Kansas; and Brian Thomas from the Washburn University in Kansas, was published in the April 20, 2023 issue of the Astrophysical Journal.

View decades after supernova occurs NASA/CXC/M. Weiss

The team studied X-ray observations of 31 supernovae and their aftereffects as captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, the Swift and NuSTAR missions, and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton. They showed that radiations can travel as far as 160 light-years, and can penetrate planets with lethal doses on the way.