Stars, just like living organisms, go through a life cycle, and then they die. However, in the case of stars, their life often ends with an explosion in their final stage; this is called a supernova.

Supernovas are believed to be essential and are thought to be one of the sources of the elements heavier than iron in the universe. This material is then expelled across space, where some of it rains down on Earth.

In this article, you'll learn more about supernovas, including the different types, how they occur, their effects on the universe, and more.

What is a supernova?

Put simply, a supernova is a powerful explosion that occurs during the last evolutionary stages of a massive star – or when a smaller star is triggered into runaway nuclear fusion.