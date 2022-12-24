Surgery in Space: NASA tests advanced medical technology for the Moon and beyond

"Conducting surgery in space is not something we've had to contend with yet, but the further we travel from Earth, the more likely it is that we will need expanded medical capabilities," said George Pantalos, Ph.D., principal investigator for the Surgical Fluid Management System (SFMS) at the University of Louisville.

"And because of the microgravity environment, surgery and wound care in space will be very challenging."

On November 15 and 16, experiments in microgravity tested the most recent improvements to the SFMS at the University of Louisville.

The system was launched on the modified airplane G-FORCE ONE from Zero Gravity Corporation, which creates brief microgravity bursts to support technological testing in one of the most challenging space environments.

Surgery in Space

A series of space-based surgical functions have been tested in microgravity on several flights from Zero Gravity Corporation and Virgin Galactic with support from NASA. NASA

Blood clots and other fluids from surgical sites or wounds might float into a spacecraft's cabin in the absence of gravity, polluting equipment, and perhaps introducing disease.

The SFMS has a clear dome that seals tightly to the skin of the patient and offers insertion places for surgical tools while preventing fluid leakage.

Suction, irrigation, lighting, vision, and cautery are all functions that a multi-function surgical device (MFSD) can carry out in one wand-like equipment.

"For long-duration human spaceflight missions to the Moon, Mars, and other destinations, there is a need to monitor the state of astronaut health and, when necessary, make the appropriate interventions in response to health changes or the onset of disease," said Richard Mathies, Ph.D., principal investigator for the Lab-on-a-Chip.