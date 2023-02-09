Earth scientists reveal surprising path magma takes beneath volcanoes

What causes volcanoes at the Pacific Ring of Fire?

Volcanoes and subduction zone; Ma= millions of years Stephen P. Hicks et al

When two tectonic plates clash, the more dense plate may sink beneath the other (or subduct) and plunge between 10 and 100 kilometers deep into the Earth's mantle.

These harsh conditions force away trapped water, as well as other volatile substances. Such fluids make up a crucial component of magma at volcanic arcs such as those found at the Pacific Ring of Fire.

However, the route of these fluids through the Earth's interior – from the subducting plate to the volcanic arc – needs to be better understood.

Where does magma erupt?

The team used ocean-bottom seismometers to gather seismic (earthquake) data from a subduction zone in the Eastern Caribbean. This area gave rise to the volcanic islands of the Lesser Antilles.

Their approach looked at waves generated by earthquakes. These either slow down or speed up as they pass through various materials. Additionally, waves also experience changes in their energy.

Knowing that hot and molten rock is highly 'attenuating' (or absorbing), the researchers used this understanding to identify where they were present at depth. They then used this data to create a precise 3D model of the subsurface.

Unusually, the investigation discovered that the strongest seismic attenuation zone was displaced laterally from beneath the volcanoes.

The map led the authors to conclude that as water is forced away from the subducting plate, it is dragged deeper, melting the mantle beneath the volcanic front.