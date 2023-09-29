Swiss Alps lost as much ice in 2 years as it did between

A double whammy of exceptionally low snowfall and glaciers melting at a high rate is ‘catastrophic’ for the Swiss Alps, says the glacier monitoring network GLAMOS.

The glaciers are melting at a high rate, with estimates by the Swiss Academy of Sciences (SAS) saying that the volume of ice lost in the last two years is equivalent to ice lost between 1960 and 1990. In 2022, the glaciers lost 6 percent of their volume; in 2023, 4 percent of ice was lost, meaning 10 percent of the ice volume disappeared in only two years.

Small glaciers disappearing

This has resulted in the disappearance of many small glaciers. “This massive loss of ice is the result of a winter with very low volumes of snow and high temperatures during the summer,” said the report. The low ice volume was due to hardly any precipitation received in the winter of 2022 and 2023 on both sides of the Alps.