Swiss Alps lost as much ice in 2 years as it did between

Swiss Alps lost as much ice in 2 years as it did betweenThe volume of ice lost in the last two years is equivalent to ice lost between 1960 and 1990.Sejal Sharma| Sep 29, 2023 04:26 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 04:26 AM ESTscienceSwiss Alps

A double whammy of exceptionally low snowfall and glaciers melting at a high rate is 'catastrophic' for the Swiss Alps, says the glacier monitoring network GLAMOS.🏔️ #Glaciers in #Switzerland are melting fast, as reported by @glamos_ch and us earlier todayThis short clip shows the situation on the Great #Aletsch Glacier. 11 metres of #ice melted in the last 2 years (2022-2023) at the Konkordiaplatz, while the average ice thickness #loss… pic.twitter.com/8jkLWcx1qz— SCNAT (@scnatCH) September 28, 2023The glaciers are melting at a high rate, with estimates by the Swiss Academy of Sciences (SAS) saying that the volume of ice lost in the last two years is equivalent to ice lost between 1960 and 1990. In 2022, the glaciers lost 6 percent of their volume; in 2023, 4 percent of ice was lost, meaning 10 percent of the ice volume disappeared in only two years.Small glaciers disappearingThis has resulted in the disappearance of many small glaciers. "This massive loss of ice is the result of a winter with very low volumes of snow and high temperatures during the summer," said the report. The low ice volume was due to hardly any precipitation received in the winter of 2022 and 2023 on both sides of the Alps. See Also Related Venice's famed canals run dry as city grapples with climate change The first half of February received normal snowfall, but things turned for the worst in the second half when snow levels reached about 30 percent of the long-term average. More than half the automated stations above 2000 m with a minimum of 25 years of measurement series also indicated new record minimum levels.A climate breakdownThe report says although the situation normalized briefly in spring, things took a dive in June when arid and warm weather cast a shadow over the Alps, and snow melted two to four weeks earlier than usual due to climate change. Ever since SAS has been conducting measurements, this year was the third-warmest summer in its records. This continued till September 2023, and the results were labeled as catastrophic.Matthias Huss, who leads GLAMOS and says he's 'passionate about mountains,' has shown in a tweet (below) how, in the last two years, the glaciers on Rhonegletscher are melting at a record rate. "Not just a bit of "normal" ice melting but the two most disastrous years for Swiss glaciers in history," he added.Two (!) years of #glacier retreat on Rhonegletscher. Not just a bit of "normal" ice melting but the two most disastrous years for Swiss glaciers in history.Pics: A. Cremona @VAW_glaciology @Enlaps_live pic.twitter.com/D1sdxdrI76— Matthias Huss (@matthias_huss) September 28, 2023Interesting Engineering had reported earlier that the Alps, which are also shared on one side by Italy, are in a 53 percent snow deficit compared to the average of the last ten years, according to the data combined by the CIMA Research Foundation.This also resulted in the famous Venice canals running dry this year. Huss, spoke to The Guardian, said, "We just had some dead ice left. It's a combination of climate change that makes such extreme events more likely and the very bad combination of meteorological extremes. If we continue at this rate … we will see every year such bad years."