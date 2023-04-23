SWOT: Expert reveals how radar tech will track Earth's water pulse like never before

SWOT is a joint NASA-France-led Earth science mission that will conduct a global survey of the Earth's surface waters and collect elevation data of all the seas, lakes, reservoirs, and rivers.

Using radar technology, it will conduct a high-definition survey of over 90 percent of the planet with a resolution that is ten times higher than previous technology.

The water tracking satellite revealed its first stunning views a few weeks ago, showing ocean currents like the Gulf Stream in unprecedented detail.

A joint mission between NASA and the French Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) (with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and United Kingdom Space Agency) blasted a satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on December 16 – thanks to a ride from a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX. The satellite is expected to be operational for at least three years.

SWOT team members from NASA’s JPL, the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), and Thales Alenia Space examine the spacecraft during its assembly in Cannes, France. NASA-JPL

The cutting-edge radar satellite, known as SWOT – short for "Surface Water and Ocean Topography" – is part of a significant Earth science initiative to conduct the first-ever global survey of the world's oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers.

Ultimately, SWOT is designed to provide scientists with an unprecedented perspective of the life-giving fluid covering 70 percent of the planet, offering fresh insights into the causes and effects of climate change.

Interesting Engineering (IE) spoke with Tamlin Pavelsky – hydrology science lead for SWOT, based at the University of North Carolina. We asked him to delve deeper into what we can expect from the mission.

An unprecedented view of Earth's surface water using radar tech

"SWOT is a new satellite jointly developed by NASA and CNES (the French space agency), with contributions from Canada and the UK," Pavelsky told IE. In fact, the project took almost 20 years to develop, from conception to launch.

He highlighted that the satellite uses a sophisticated microwave radar system – two antennas operating at the spectrum's Ka-band frequency (KaRIn) – to collect height-surface data of seas, lakes, reservoirs, and rivers over 90 percent of the planet in high-definition detail.

This radar tech will allow scans to be taken through cloud cover and darkness over significant portions of the Earth.

As a result, scientists will be able to precisely map their data in two dimensions regardless of the weather or time of day. Better yet, they can do so far more quickly than before. The water-tracking satellite revealed its first stunning views a few weeks ago, showing ocean currents like the Gulf Stream in unprecedented detail.

The SWOT mission will help communities plan for a better future by surveying the planet’s salt and freshwater bodies. Maksim Safaniuk/ iStock

For comparison, earlier studies of water bodies generally depended on data collected at specific locations, such as river or ocean gauges, or from satellites that could only track measurements along a one-dimensional line, necessitating extrapolation to fill in data gaps.

"It will allow us to have a much better understanding of the surface water components of the water cycle and how they vary in space and time," Pavelsky said.